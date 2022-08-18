Steven Allen Paige, 47, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ. Raised in Burlington Township and graduated from Burlington Township High School in 1993 where he played football.

He attended Columbus Baptist Church where he spent many years in Youth Group. He loved to ski, fish with his father and grandfather, gardening, the beach, swimming, and the Raiders NFL team. He also had a love for food, to cook, and entertain his friends.

Steven was loved by many friends whom he considered family. He had a special bond with his grandchildren, Audrianna loved her Pop Pop. Gianna will learn about the love he had for her. Karter loved spending time with his Poppa.

For the past three years Steven was employed at the Long Lake Transfer Station in New York where he loved his job and co-workers.

Survived by his parents Lawrence A. and Barbara E. Paige of Burlington, NJ; three daughters: Shianne M. Paige, Sergeant Searra N. Paige of Columbus, GA, Sasha M. Paige of Delran, NJ; one son, Steven Allen Paige, Jr., of Delran, NJ; mother of his children, Sara Robinson of Delran, NJ; loving partner Kelly Wescott of Long Lake, NY; grandchildren: Audrianna N. Paige, Gianna F. Harris of Columbus, GA; five uncles; seven aunts; and numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m.-noon, with a luncheon directly following service, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Columbus Baptist Church, 24260 West Main St., Columbus, NJ 08022.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Columbus Baptist Church in memory of Steven.

Revelation 14:13; “And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.” (KJ)

