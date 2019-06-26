August 6, 1953 — June 24, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steven A. Nutting, 65, a resident of Saratoga Springs, lost his short battle with liver cancer on June 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Born Aug. 6, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Warren Nutting and Barbara King Nutting.
Steve was known for his quick wit and sense of humor and was always the life of the party at any event.
He graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1972. One week later he became a Cadet with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. and soon became a police officer for six years. In 1978 he became a New York state trooper, moving up in ranks, and in 2011 he retired as a senior investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Steve was a member of the New York State Police Investigators’ Association, Police Benevolent Association and Association of New York State Retired Troopers. He enjoyed the retired troopers’ dinners. He was also a longtime member of the Saratoga Elks Club.
Steve was head of the Monday Troopers Golf League. He organized this league in 1995 and ran these golf outings for over 20 years, enjoying this time spent with many of his friends. He hosted the best mid-season and end-of-season golf outings for the golf league.
Steve and his wife, Katy, are members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA), which they joined in 2008. After joining, Steve and Katy became New York Chapter N Directors and then New York District Directors and served in many other positions until present day. Through GWRRA, they met many wonderful friends and enjoyed many trips and rallies all over the country.
Steve enjoyed traveling with his family and made many wonderful memories on the cruises and vacations with his wife and boys. Steve and Katy enjoyed many trips and traveled to Hawaii and Italy. They especially enjoyed their Grand European Viking River Cruise two years ago, and most recently their 14-day land and sea Alaskan vacation they shared with some dear friends.
Steve enjoyed his quiet time since retiring, reading murder mysteries and spending time on Sacandaga Lake. He especially loved time spent with his “little girl,” his yellow lab, Samantha (Sam).
Steve married the love of his life, Catherine Bena Nutting, on June 12, 1976. They just celebrated 43 years of marriage. They had four sons, Jason Michael Nutting, who passed away Dec. 23, 1985; Jonathan Joel Nutting, who passed away on April 2, 2019; Michael Jason Nutting and Travis Allen Nutting. Steve is also survived by his sisters, Deborah Flibotte (Ray), Cindy Ochs (Greg) and Melissa Wing (Andrew); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
