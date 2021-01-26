Steve was a well-loved musician in the area for many years. He began playing guitar in High School. The first band he was in, while still in high school was called The Family Jewels. In 1981 he formed Adirondack Gold which performed Bluegrass, Honky-Tonk, Country Swing, Ballads and Mainstream Country. Desert Sky was another band Steve played with. He was a guest performer with the very popular Stony Creek Band on many occasions. During his career he wrote dozens of songs, received an award as Songwriter of the Year at the Southern Adirondack Country Music Awards at Proctors Theater in Schenectady for his song “One Too Many”, which was a 45 rpm cut on the Flat Cat Records Label.

He also cut two CD’s and a Cassette Tape called: Steve Rathje, Adirondack Gold, and Off Season. The following songs were written by him and were often requested by his fans: Adirondack Gold, Uncle Max, One Too Many, Bullhead Boogie, Killer Chicken and Top of Wheeler, a tribute to local lumberjack, Jackie Perkins. All in all Steve wrote dozens of songs, both lyrics and musical arrangements.