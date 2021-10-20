Aug. 4, 1962—Oct. 17, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve Madden, 59, of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early morning hours of October 17, 2021.

Born August 4, 1962, Steve was the son of Robert (deceased) and Carol (Perot) Madden of Queensbury, the father of two loving daughters, Erin and Rebecca of Queensbury, and grandfather to two young granddaughters, Lillian G. Scarlotta and Lorelai J. Camp. Steve was also the partner of nearly 20 years to Dale E. DeNew of Saratoga Springs.

In addition, Steve is survived by: his mother, Carol Madden; mother of his children, Martha Rothaupt of Queensbury, step-son, Christopher S. DeNew-Allen (Elena), their children, Haley and Riley Allen; his sister, Lisa Madden (Don Brittingham) of Brunswick, ME and her two daughters, Emma Tucker Wagner (Matt) and Annie Tucker; sister, Karen Donahue of Marshfield, MA and her children, Justine and John; brother, John Madden (Jane) of Shelbourne, VT and their children, Maggie and Sophie; and sister, Julie Madden Brackley (Ryan) of Denver, CO, and her children, Ella, Abby and Caroline. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty (Madden) Dybas, and his many Dybas cousins; he was predeceased by his beloved Aunt Kay Barton, and survived by her children. Steve was especially close to his great-aunt Agnes Rork.

Steve graduated from Queensbury High School where he participated in the Ski Team. Steve grew up skiing at West Mountain, enjoying “dawn patrol” with Dad most winter weekend mornings. He developed a deep love for the Adirondacks, camping and hiking whenever possible.

After high school, Steve served his country by enlisting in the Air Force, then spent nearly 10 years at Saratoga Spa Steel, and was the employee of the year at one point. Steve’s most treasured past times were spent by a fire, listening to music, and playing darts with friends and family. Steve had an immense love for sports. Saying he was a NY Jets fan was an understatement. He loved the team. Steve also followed other sports teams such as NY Mets baseball and Syracuse college football and basketball.

In Steve’s later years, he spent much of his time involved with a Facebook radio station called The Wake ‘n Bake Cafe where he touched many lives with his sense of humor, his artistry, and the music he played. Steve was an extraordinary man, a loving father and grandfather with a very gentle soul.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury. Visiting hours will be from 1-3:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.