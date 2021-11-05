May 27, 1924—Oct. 29, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Sterling W. Akins, 97, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN.

Born May 27, 1924, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of Ward and Alice (Norton) Akins.

He graduated from Glens Falls High School on June 22, 1943.

Sterling was a United States Army veteran during World War II serving from September 1945 until January 1947 as a lathe operator. Because of his service he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal.

On April 2, 1944, Sterling married Ruth Baker, and they shared 59 years together until her passing on June 15, 2003. In 2004 he married Eleanor Newman.

He was employed by Albany International Corp. as Chief Engineer and Quality Control until his retirement on April 1, 1983. During his time at Albany International he made many friends with whom he had maintained friendships with over the years.

Sterling was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying time in the Adirondacks as a hunting and fishing guide. Some of his favorite pastimes were golfing, swimming and skiing.

He was a very generous contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Shriners and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Besides his parents and his wife, Ruth, he is predeceased by a brother, Hubert Akins.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Eleanor Newman of Tennessee; his children: Denise (Craig) Hanchett of Stony Creek, Flint Akins of Queensbury, Todd (Crystal) Akins of Queensbury, Boyd (Nanette) Akins of Queensbury, Kathy (Richard) Zack of Florida, Cheryl Howard of Florida; seven grandchildren: Derick Hanchett, Nicole (Lonnie) Naatz, Travis Akins, Logan Akins, C.T. Akins, Bridget (Randall) Benway, Gary (Heidi) Brown; four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Roland (Carol) Akins of Queensbury as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Sterling’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Queensbury Land Conservancy at 169 Haviland Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.