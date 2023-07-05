Dec. 2, 1958—June 23, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Stephen Wray Rowe, age 64, of Cardinal Court in Queensbury passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023. Born on Dec. 2, 1958, he was the son of Gilbert Eugene Rowe (deceased 1980) and Beatrice Vivian (Wray) Rowe (deceased 1974).

He was predeceased by all of his grandparents before he was six months of age, and also the majority of his relatives given the fact that he was 23 years younger than his brother.

He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Rowe (2021), only brother, Robert Rowe (1996), his nephew, Bruce Rowe (1983), and his sister-in-law, Shirley Rowe (2009), his mother and father-in-law, Katherine and Arnold Vitarelle, and three of the family dogs: Ninja, Dakota, and Sequoia.

He married Kathleen Vitarelle, on Dec. 19, 1983, and together they endured the ups and downs of life, holding true to their vows of “for better or worse.” He is also survived by his children: Jeremy and Brittany, both of Queensbury; one brother-in-law and his wife, Arnold II and Eileen Vitarelle of Ballston Spa; one sister-in-law, Regina Vitarelle of TX; two nieces he grew up with: Sandra Joy of Keeseville, and Stacey Pageau of Plattsburgh; and the current family companions: Apollo and Zeus.

Stephen graduated from Dannemora High School in 1977, and always appreciated the hard work and dedication that all of the staff put forth for their students. The friends made, and the good times that he was fortunate enough to be part of, were something that was cherished to the end. He wanted everyone to know that he appreciated all of the support shown when his mother, and then later his father, passed away at that time of his life. He was also very appreciative of the renewed contacts that have occurred on the Facebook networking site.

Stephen was very fortunate to have been a member of Boy Scout Troop #53. He developed many skills that remained with him his entire life, and was extremely grateful to those who gave their own time to the troop, especially Scout Master Richard Larche (deceased). Stephen rose to the rank of Life before leaving the troop for other pursuits.

Stephen attended Plattsburgh State University from 1977 until 1981, majoring in chemistry, and earning 80 credits towards a degree. He left school in the spring of 1981 when the opportunity for employment with New York State occurred. Over the years, Stephen earned an additional 20 credits from Albany State and Adirondack Community College, primarily for courses in the computer field. He earned his Cisco Certified Network Associate Certification in 2004.

Stephen was employed by the State of New York for over 37 years, earning a promotion on every advancement test taken. He also earned professional certification in his field. He was fortunate to have met and worked with many talented and capable people throughout the years, and never forgot the tough times that brought everyone together when it mattered the most. He also recognized the selfless contributions made by many people he worked with, both in and outside of the workplace, and the lives they touched when doing so.

Stephen owned and operated Rowe Tax Preparation for more than 25 years. In addition, over the years he became skilled in most facets of computer hardware and software use, repair, building, and networking. He was an avid photographer since his college days, and even more so when the digital age arrived. His philosophy was that a picture is worth “more” than a thousand words, and he compiled volumes of memories of his children growing up, and of the family trips to Disney World. Nothing can replace the memories that go with each picture taken.

He was an avid football fan of the Green Bay Packers for more than 54 years, being especially captivated by the storied history of the team and the fact that they are the only publicly owned professional sports team in America. Courtesy of his wife and son, he became an “owner” and investor in the team.

At the deceased request and wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

