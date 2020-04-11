Stephen Thomas Dougherty Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Husband, father, friend, he cared deeply for his family, spoke his mind, embraced life, enjoyed western movies, loved to fish, story-telling, and danced ever so smoothly. His work life in the textile industry was long and extensive. He will be remembered for his deep love of his wife of 66 years and the family they raised.

Born Nov. 30, 1929 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Polchlopek) Dougherty.

He received a BS In Textile Chemistry then immediately entered the Army, serving as a rifle range instructor. On Sept. 25, 1954 he married Kathleen Mahon, who survives him. He is also survived by his five-children and their spouses, Stephen Dougherty Jr., Carol Delville and her husband, Yvon, Karen Dougherty, Thomas Dougherty and his wife, Lisa, Francis Dougherty and his wife, Ann; and his grandchildren, Lynn Anne, Francis Jr., and Sam Dougherty.

He is forever in our hearts.

A true Irish wake will be scheduled in memory of Stephen’s life once we can all gather together. Please join us and bring your stories, photographs and memories to share and celebrate the life of this remarkable husband, father and man.

