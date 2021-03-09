Dec. 11, 1931—Mar. 5, 2021

BRANT LAKE—Stephen Schreck of Rotterdam and Brant Lake went to be with the Lord while in the presence of his daughter Debra and her husband Gregory on March 5, 2021. Born December 11, 1931 in Sarengrad, Croatia to Martin and Katherine Schreck. Oldest of 6 children and orphaned at 16, Stephen came to America on December 24, 1948 along with his siblings with the help of Ridgewood Pentecostal Church. Promising to keep his siblings all together, they were melded into the Sailer family and then raised by Karl, Sr. and Gertrude Sailer in Brant Lake, NY.

Stephen met Ruth Brauchler in Ridgewood NY. They married on June 7, 1952. Serving in the Army as a Sgt., Stephen was in Korea from 1952 to 1954. They resided in Glendale, NY until 1961 when they moved to West Hempstead, NY.

Stephen is predeceased by his wife Ruth (2010) and his brother Joseph (1973).