June 22, 1946 — May 23, 2019
GRANVILLE – Stephen S. Williams passed away on May 23, 2019 at Brookdale Fillmore Pond in Bennington, Vermont.
Steve was born June 22, 1946 in Granville, the son of the late John and Eleanor (Sheldon) Williams.
He was a graduate of Granville High School and Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. Steve loved Wisconsin, and made many friendships that lasted a lifetime. He looked forward with great anticipation to his class reunions.
Steve worked at Rising & Nelson Slate for many years. He enjoyed the challenges of the slate industry and the acquaintances he made while traveling throughout the country.
Spending his life in a community he loved was special to Steve. He was active in the Lion’s Club for many years and was involved during the creation of the infamous Telescope furniture sales. The projects that the Lion’s supported meant a lot to him. Steve was also particularly fond of the Slate Valley Museum and the Pember Library and Museum. He was a voracious reader and a strong supporter of the Pember.
Steve enjoyed his daily breakfasts at Scotties for years; and more recently, the Pine Grove with the guys. Sunday breakfast was reserved for his dear friend, Doc Blanchard, along with many adventurous road trips.
After his retirement, he thrived on his firewood obsession. He had a woodpile that would have made Paul Bunyan envious. After breakfast in town, he would attack that day’s firewood goal, cutting, splitting and stacking. It was very physical work, but he loved it.
But it all came down to those competitive weekly family card games. Those were very special in Steve’s life. Good times with his brothers.
Steve was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Norman and Arthur; and a sister, Patricia Dittmeier.
Left to remember their fun times are his brothers, John “Jack” of Wells, Vermont, Gerald “Jerry” of Granville and Robert “Bob” and his wife, Jane, of Poultney, Vermont. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Sally; as well as his nieces and nephews, Riley Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Leslie Pegram and grandnephew, Bryce Pegram.
Those wishing to remember Steve are encouraged to make memorial contributions in his name to the Pember Library and Museum, 33 West Main St., Granville, NY 12832; or the Slate Valley Museum, 77 Water St., Granville, NY 12832.
His funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
