Stephen Paul Ridley

Nov. 7, 1961 - Feb. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS - A wonderful man, Stephen Paul Ridley, 59, peacefully passed at Glens Falls Hospital after a short Illness on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was a beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Stephen was born November 7, 1961, in Glens Falls to the late Annie Marie and Sydney Ridley.

He graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1980 and went on to pursue an Associate's Degree at Adirondack Community College in Culinary Arts. He began working in various places such as the Sagamore Hotel, The Hiland, Christines' and Sandy's Clam Bar in downtown Glens Falls. He then joined the Glens Falls Hospital where he served as a Chef for 13 years.

God fearing as well as community minded. In the early part of his life he joined Full Foundation Pentecostal Church in Glens Falls, where he served in various roles as a; Trustee, Usher, Cook, Outreach Driver, and helped with the Media and Sound room. He later on joined Empire Christian Center North in Glens Falls where he faithfully attended services until he was unable. He was an avid sports lover always rooting for the NY Giants, and for his girls as they played basketball, and ran track in school. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Jamaica on various occasions.