Stephen Paul Ridley
Nov. 7, 1961 - Feb. 5, 2021
GLENS FALLS - A wonderful man, Stephen Paul Ridley, 59, peacefully passed at Glens Falls Hospital after a short Illness on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was a beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Stephen was born November 7, 1961, in Glens Falls to the late Annie Marie and Sydney Ridley.
He graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1980 and went on to pursue an Associate's Degree at Adirondack Community College in Culinary Arts. He began working in various places such as the Sagamore Hotel, The Hiland, Christines' and Sandy's Clam Bar in downtown Glens Falls. He then joined the Glens Falls Hospital where he served as a Chef for 13 years.
God fearing as well as community minded. In the early part of his life he joined Full Foundation Pentecostal Church in Glens Falls, where he served in various roles as a; Trustee, Usher, Cook, Outreach Driver, and helped with the Media and Sound room. He later on joined Empire Christian Center North in Glens Falls where he faithfully attended services until he was unable. He was an avid sports lover always rooting for the NY Giants, and for his girls as they played basketball, and ran track in school. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Jamaica on various occasions.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Durrant Ridley and sister-in-law Louise Ridley. Survivors include his loving wife, Venecia Ridley of Glens Falls; his two daughters: Melrose Frazer, Annakay Broderick of Glens Falls; one grandchild Lilliana S. Smith; brother Joseph Ridley of Jamaica West Indies; two nieces: Vanessa Ridley (Gray) of California, Aliyson Ridley of Toronto, Canada; three nephews: Rohan Ridley, Dean Ridley, and Sydney Ridley of Toronto, Canada; aunt Irma Eaton of FL; Goddaughter, Deja Perkins; as well as various cousins and grand nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hours at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury on Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m. Services will begin shortly after at 11 a.m.
In loving memory of Stephen, contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY 12804 or emailed through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
