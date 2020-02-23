April 2, 1958 — Dec. 29, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Stephen Paul Lauzon, born April 2, 1958 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Paul and Lorraine Lauzon, passed away peacefully of cardiac arrest on Dec. 29, 2019.
Stephen grew up in the beautiful Berkshire Hills in Western Massachusetts and graduated with the Pittsfield High School class of 1976. An advanced millwright and mechanical engineer, he attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and held several degrees in engineering and physics. He was a loyal and enthusiastic member of the Millwrights Local 1163 Union and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. A gifted artist and musician, Stephen created countless sketches, models, paintings, and children’s adventure books. An avid downhill skier, camper, and speedskating coach, he placed competitively as an Ironman and Tinman Triathlete in the Lake Placid area. Stephen was known for his kindness and humor, creativity, passion for learning, “MacGyver” skills, and persistent positive outlook.
Stephen was predeceased by his beloved parents, Paul and Lorraine Lauzon. He is lovingly remembered by his companion of 17 years, Holly Kneeshaw of Lake George; and her daughters, Heather Rush and Hannah Frances Elmer; his siblings and their families, Janice Caporale, Mark Lauzon, Michelle Lauzon; his four children, Chandi Lauzon, Noah Lauzon, Hannah Harvey, Cara Lauzon, and their brother, Johannes Nightingale; his former wife, Regina Selig Mason and her husband; his nephew, three nieces, and two great-nieces; his three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; and his dear friends, Linda Dudley and Morris Cope.
Please join us in celebrating Stephen’s legacy by viewing his full obituary on the website of Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury, bakerfuneralhome.com, and at memoriesandartwork.wixsite.com/stevelauzon.
A memorial and interment ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday April 2, at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. All are welcome. Memories and artwork can be shared with his family by emailing memoriesandartwork@gmail.com.
