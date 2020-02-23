Stephen Paul Lauzon

Stephen grew up in the beautiful Berkshire Hills in Western Massachusetts and graduated with the Pittsfield High School class of 1976. An advanced millwright and mechanical engineer, he attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and held several degrees in engineering and physics. He was a loyal and enthusiastic member of the Millwrights Local 1163 Union and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. A gifted artist and musician, Stephen created countless sketches, models, paintings, and children’s adventure books. An avid downhill skier, camper, and speedskating coach, he placed competitively as an Ironman and Tinman Triathlete in the Lake Placid area. Stephen was known for his kindness and humor, creativity, passion for learning, “MacGyver” skills, and persistent positive outlook.