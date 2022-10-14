April 13, 1949—Oct. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Stephen P. Sheehan of Queensbury passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at home in the presence of his loving wife after a long hard battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, a progressive lung disease.

Stephen was a 1967 graduate of Fort Edward High School, where he participated in sports, lettering in basketball, football and track and field. After graduation, he continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in accounting in 1969. He continued his education at Albany State University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting in 1971. In addition to his academic studies, Steve was member of both the Hudson Valley and Albany basketball teams.

Stephen met his wife, Aileen, while they were both students at the university. They were married in August 1971 and celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary this past summer.

After graduation, Stephen returned to the local community to pursue a career in public accounting. He joined the firm of Edwards, Williams, McManus and Ricciardelli, CPAs, in 1972 where he became a partner in 1983. In 2006, the firm merged with Whittemore, Dowen and Ricciardelli. He worked and enjoyed 43 successful years at these firms.

Stephen was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

During his working years and into retirement, Stephen volunteered his time and talents to many charitable organizations. Among them were the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club and the Glens Falls Senior Center. He joined Kiwanis in 1979 and devoted a great deal of time to the club and its related foundation. He served as Treasurer and a member of the Board of Directors. For his many years of service, he was awarded the Kiwanian of The Year Award for 2000-2001, the Joseph Broderick Award for exceptional service and leadership, and the Kaiser Fellowship Award in 2021 for his demonstration of Kiwanis ideals and community service.

Stephen also was honored to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Glens Falls Senior Center including terms as President and Treasurer. He continued to be a member of their Finance Committee.

Stephen was a quiet and reserved man who never wanted to be the center of attention. He preferred to simply lend assistance to anyone who needed it. He spent many hours working in his woodshop making furniture, toys, clocks and cutting boards for family and friends. He was proud of the fact that his woodworking skills were passed on to him by his father.

He also enjoyed golfing, particularly when he played with his twin sister, Cheryl. Stephen was a diehard NY Giants fan and took great interest in classic cars.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Daniel, and Ann (Cardinal) Sheehan, his sister, Sandra Devitt, his in-laws, Leo and Shirley Reiss, his brothers-in-law Gerry Bilodeau and Sheldon Weiner, and his great-niece Trinity Maranville.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Aileen; his twin sister, Cheryl Bilodeau; his sister, Anne Wilcox (William); and his brother-in-law, William Devitt. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Linda Reiss (Robert Steklasa) and Ellen Weiner (Martin Gerst); additionally, he is survived by his nieces and nephews: Daniel Maranville (Beth), Katelyn Cutter, Deanne Devitt, Reed Devitt, AnnMarie Bilodeau, Scott Weiner (Shayne Neuwirth) and Jeffrey Weiner; as well as six great-nieces/nephews.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Suzanne Blood and Mary Stein of the HHHN Palliative Care Team as well as to High Peaks Hospice for their constant loving and gentle care. Special thanks go out to April (Steve’s Angel), Patty (Steve’s Sunshine), Jody, Bri, Maureen, and Jennifer as well as to the many volunteers who stepped up to help, always with a smile and kind words. Their collective efforts were nothing short of amazing.

At Stephen’s request there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward followed by burial at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. Both will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in memory of Stephen to the Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 490, Glens Falls, NY 12801, to the Glens Falls Senior Center, 380 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.