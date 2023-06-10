Nov. 6, 1936—June 8, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Stephen N. Vamvalis, 86, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023 at his home.

Born Nov. 6, 1936, in Goritsa, Greece, he was the son of Nicholas and Antonia Vamvalis.

Steve and his family came to America on Oct. 2, 1946, to begin a new life. He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School in 1956. After high school he was drafted into the service. Steve served in the Army from 1956-1958 stationed in Germany.

He was the Produce Manager for Price Chopper in Glens Falls before he opened Double V Dairy Twist, which he later developed into the famous Steve’s Place. He took immense pride in the restaurant which he ran jointly with his sister, Christine.

Steve was an avid golfer who cherished his rounds with his numerous golfing buddies and their annual Myrtle Beach trip. He helped start the Super Tuesday Classic and was a longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. He relished his weekly Monday night dinners at the Montcalm Restaurant with his close friends.

He is preceded by his parents and his brother, Demetrius Vamvalis.

Survivors include his children: Nicholas Vamvalis, Matthew Vamvalis, and Nicole Vamvalis Sherman (Ryan); three grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Stratton Sherman, Owen Sherman, and Lukas Sherman; the mother of his children, Barbara Vamvalis; his siblings: Katina Yavis, Pipitsa Vamvalis, and Christine Vamvalis-Haley (John); as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank High Peak’s Hospice and Landmark for their assistance over the last few months.

Per Steve’s request all services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

