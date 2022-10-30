QUEENSBURY — Stephen Michael Ringler, 69, beloved husband, father and friend to everyone, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Queensbury.

Stephen was the son of the late Kenneth Ringler Sr. and Mary Allen Ringler. He was born in Albany and was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey HS and Hudson Valley Community College.

He began his career as a meter reader with Niagara Mohawk (National Grid) and worked his way up to Electric Supervisor. Highly respected for his knowledge and ability to get things done, he retired after many years. Soon after his retirement, he was asked to return as a consultant, mentoring new supervisors and managing contractors.

Stephen wintered in Florida and spent many years at The Villages and more recently in Naples. He had a zest for life and enjoyed hunting and skiing especially with Ashley. A diehard Dallas Cowboy fan, he was thrilled, when Ashley took him to Dallas for a game last year. But his greatest joy in life was entertaining others, especially at his pool side tiki bar, where Sunday afternoons were spent watching football, golf, and NASCAR and of course having a cocktail or two.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Ashley; his brother, Kenneth (Marty DeLaney); the Vezzi family (Barb’s brother and sisters) and several nieces and nephews, cousins and his buddy, Chewy the cat!

He always wanted his death to be a time to bring his friends together for one final party. And so, family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 1–4 p.m. at the Talk of the Town Restaurant, 74 Hudson Ave., Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephens memory may be made to your local chapter of Make A Wish Foundation, American Diabetes Foundation or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.