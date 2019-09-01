Jan. 31, 1956 — Aug. 27, 2019
MOREAU — Stephen Michael Ingraham, 63, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1956 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edgar and Ruth (Pasco) Ingraham.
On March 23, 1974, Stephen married the love of his life, Saderia Castro, at their home.
Stephen was employed by Queensbury Central School for 30 years.
He enjoyed playing pool, being outdoors, campfires, sports cars, and spending time with his family and dog, Genny Rose.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen Ingraham.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Saderia Ingraham; daughter, Sonya Ingraham (Jim Sweet); grandchildren, Miss Phoebe, Kierra and Bryce; sisters, Marsha, Tena and Bonnie; his beloved dog, Genny Rose; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be held following the calling hour at 11 a.m.
Rite of committal will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Stephen’s memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To view Stephen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
