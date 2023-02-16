Dec. 28, 1964—Feb. 13, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Stephen M. Shannon, 58, of Route 50, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 28, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Marion (Everts) Shannon.

Steve attended South Glens Falls schools.

He married Mary Lynn Holland on Aug. 25, 1984 in Greenfield Center and the couple has resided in Gansevoort for many years.

Steve was first employed as the Head Chef at the Tiki in Lake George.

He was employed for many years in the heating and cooling business in the region. He was employed at Apollo Heating of Schenectady and then for Rowland J. Down of Scotia for many years.

Steve then owned and operated his own business out of Gansevoort for several years until his retirement.

He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, but mostly spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by five siblings: Karen, Maureen, Jeffrey, Laurie and Joseph Shannon.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 38 years; include two children: Philip M. Shannon of Carlisle and Stephen A. Shannon (Trista) of FL; six grandchildren: Arianna, Blake, Xavier, Samuel, Cecilia, and Logan; four siblings: Donna DiPietro (Tony) of VA, Andrea Cooper (John) of KY, Mark Shannon of Gansevoort, and Deborah Swinton (Dave) of PA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to invite our family and friends to a celebration of Steve’s life at the Glad Rag Saloon in Porter Corners on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 1-5 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Steve during his illness, and also Mary Lynn’s sisters for always being there for her.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.