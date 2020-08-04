Stephen J. Vladyka

Sept. 5, 1940 — Aug. 1, 2020
WHITEHALL — Stephen Joseph Vladyka, 79, passed peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, at his home in Whitehall.
Mr. Vladyka was preceded by his mother, Dorothy, his father, Stephen and his sister, Gloria Rich. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Lowell) Vladyka; his daughter, Teresa (Vladyka) Jero and her husband, John, of Fort Ann, and their children Taylor and Diana; his daughter Sharon (Vladyka) Shoemaker and her husband, Tom, of Southborough, Massachusetts and their children Thomas, Margaret Ann and Joseph.
He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Vladyka) Poalino and her husband Concetto (“Junior”) Poalino of Fairhaven, Vermont; his sister, Anna Carruth of Shrewsbury, Vermont; his brother, Joe Vladyka of Florida; his brother, Larry Vladyka and his wife, Shirley, of Benson, Vermont; and his brother-in-law, Wayne Rich, of Shrewsbury, Vermont.
Steve Vladyka was born Sept. 5, 1940 in Hampton. His earliest years were spent working on the family farm. As a young student in a one-room schoolhouse, his job was to arrive early to start the wood stove so the building would be warm by the start of the school day. Steve graduated from Whitehall High School in 1958.
He served in the U.S. Army, as a member of the military police, from July 1959 until his honorable discharge in February 1961. On Sept. 1, 1962, Mr. Vladyka married Jean Lowell, at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall. Steve worked as a plumber, an electrician and a salesman. But his career was with the New York Department of Corrections, where he worked for 32 years, until he retired as lieutenant, from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in 2003.
He was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83 and Whitehall BPO Elks Lodge No. 1491, where his community service took many forms, and included more than 20 years of working Bingo Night. Mr. Vladyka was also an active volunteer in support of Skene Manor.
A family man first and foremost, Mr. Vladkya was incredibly giving, always helping people whenever he could, and ensuring everyone was having a good time. He was known for telling a good story or two, some of which were even appropriate for mixed company. He also enjoyed taking cruises with his loving wife, Jean, watching sports — especially NASCAR, listening to classic country music, visiting the coast of Maine, learning new technology, and spending time with his grandchildren. Steve considered himself to be the richest man in the world; his family being his treasure.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall. The Rite of Committal with full military honors, conducted by the Whitehall American Legion, will take place following the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.
The Whitehall Elks will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 7 p.m., and the Whitehall American Legion will conduct a Legionnaires Service at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to NYS COVID-19 regulations, masks are mandatory and to be worn at all times, inside the funeral home and the church.
For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to either Skene Manor or the Whitehall Emergency Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.