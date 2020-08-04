Stephen J. Vladyka

He was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83 and Whitehall BPO Elks Lodge No. 1491, where his community service took many forms, and included more than 20 years of working Bingo Night. Mr. Vladyka was also an active volunteer in support of Skene Manor.

A family man first and foremost, Mr. Vladkya was incredibly giving, always helping people whenever he could, and ensuring everyone was having a good time. He was known for telling a good story or two, some of which were even appropriate for mixed company. He also enjoyed taking cruises with his loving wife, Jean, watching sports — especially NASCAR, listening to classic country music, visiting the coast of Maine, learning new technology, and spending time with his grandchildren. Steve considered himself to be the richest man in the world; his family being his treasure.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall. The Rite of Committal with full military honors, conducted by the Whitehall American Legion, will take place following the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.