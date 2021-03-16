Nov. 15, 1943—Mar. 12, 2021

TICONDEROGA—Stephen J. Thompson, 77, of Ticonderoga, NY passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at UVM in Burlington, VT, with his wife, Betty and daughter, Stephanie, holding his hands, at his bedside. Steve was born on November 15, 1943 at his family home on Rabbit Run. This is where Steve grew up with his 9 siblings.

Steve and his brother, Tom spent their youth growing up and working on the family farm. Steve graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1962. Shortly thereafter in 1963 he began his 44 year long career at International Paper Mill.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Butler) of 57 years. They were married on November 7, 1964. They shared a once in a lifetime kind of love. It was a rarity to see one of them without the other throughout their whole time together. Betty would like to dedicate one last song to Steve, “Could I Have This Dance” by his favorite singer, Anne Murray.