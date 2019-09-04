Sept. 16, 1951 — Aug. 31, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Stephen J. Philo Sr., 67, went into the arms of the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 31, 2019, after a brief illness at Albany Medical Center. Born on Sept. 16, 1951, he was the son of Joyce (Philo) Harig and the late William C. Philo.
Steve was a 1969 graduate of South Glens Falls High School and an outstanding athlete. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2010 after 31 years of dedicated service. In addition, Steve served his community as a member of both the South Glens Falls Village Planning Board and Southside Cemetery Board.
Steve was a devoted husband, father, Papa and family man. His greatest loves were his family and the times he spent with them. His most cherished moments included watching his son and daughter play sports while growing up, camping at Roger’s Rock, coaching his children’s youth teams, watching his son coach his Varsity soccer team, taking trips to Hampton Beach, cruising to the Caribbean and Hawaii, attending his two beautiful granddaughters’ events and just watching them grow. In addition, Steve was a trivia fanatic and loved to test the knowledge of everyone he knew. A great friend of his always used to tell him, “Steve, you are chock full of useless information.” Steve’s greatest miseries were being a season ticket holder to the New York Giants and watching the New York Mets trying to survive another season.
Steve was predeceased by his father, William C. Philo Sr.; his only brother, William C Philo Jr.; his father-in-law, Kenneth J. Collyer; and brother-in-law, Peter B. Collyer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the love of his life for 43 years, Ginny Philo; his mother, Joyce (Paul) Harig; his son and best friend, Stephen J. Philo Jr. (MaKenzie Gardner); daughter, whom he absolutely adored, Lindsay (David) Becraft; his two granddaughters who brought such joy to his life, Camryn Becraft and Avery Becraft; mother-in-law, Terry Collyer; sisters, Carolyn (Steve) Murray and Gwen (Mark) Brilling; sister-in-law, Patti Philo; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Collyer, Michael (Louise) Collyer, Stephen (Jan) Collyer, Mark (Debbie) Collyer, Paul (Jan) Collyer, Chris Collyer (Kristine Steimle) and Jeff (Mary) Collyer; his aunt, Marion Philo; his dearest and closest friends and travel buddies, Thom and Mary Becraft; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls. A Rite of Committal will follow the service at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Steve’s brother, William, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia in 2010 and his son, Justin, will be running in his honor in the Fort Worth Marathon. Donations may be made to Justin Philo, 411 Abbot Lane, Trophy Club, TX, c/o Lewy Body Dementia Fort Worth Marathon.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.