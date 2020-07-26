INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Stephen J. Hopkins, 86, succumbed quietly to a brain tumor on July 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was attended at passing by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Colleen. Over the course of his life he made the transition from rural agricultural beginnings in Jeromesville, Ohio to become a respected management consultant and turnaround advisor to financially troubled companies across the U.S. and around the world.

After graduating from Ohio State University, Steve worked at General Electric for 18 years in corporate and international auditing and in operational and strategic management positions. He then spent 30-plus years as a crisis manager to a challenging portfolio of companies spanning diverse industries and countries around the globe: 23 years as a partner and principle of Nightingale and Associates, of New Canaan, Connecticut, one of the first crisis management and turnaround firms in the U.S., and 12 years as partner with his son Douglas at Kestrel Consulting, LLC. He was a long-term member of the Turnaround Management Association.

Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com for the full obituary or to light a candle in his memory. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Steve’s name to Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, Ashland County Community Scholarship Fund, 300 College Ave., Ashland, Ohio 44804.