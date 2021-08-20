 Skip to main content
Stephen G. Benton
Stephen G. Benton

Stephen G. Benton

July 1, 1960—Aug. 17, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Stephen G. Benton, 61, of Main St., passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on July 1, 1960 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late George M. and Jane (McCane) Benton. He was a 1979 graduate of Indian lake Central School and lifelong resident of Indian Lake. He married Teresa Scalero on August 8, 1992 in Blue Mountain Lake.Stephen had worked at Barton Mines for 41 years.

His enjoyments included hunting, kayaking, vacationing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed rocking out to 1970’s music, even playing the air guitar in the middle of a store. He was passionate about his country and politics. He was a proud member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department and thought of the other firefighters as his brothers.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Nicole Benton; a sister; Debra Atwell and a nephew, Brandon Benton.

Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Teresa Benton; his children: Maxine Benton of North Creek and Tucker Benton of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Madison and Lena; brothers: James (Donna) Benton of Indian Lake, Scott (Sandra) Benton of Ohio, Gary (Kelly) Benton of Indian Lake; brother-in-law, Thomas Atwell of Indian Lake as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 773, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

