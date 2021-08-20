July 1, 1960—Aug. 17, 2021
INDIAN LAKE — Stephen G. Benton, 61, of Main St., passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on July 1, 1960 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late George M. and Jane (McCane) Benton. He was a 1979 graduate of Indian lake Central School and lifelong resident of Indian Lake. He married Teresa Scalero on August 8, 1992 in Blue Mountain Lake.Stephen had worked at Barton Mines for 41 years.
His enjoyments included hunting, kayaking, vacationing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed rocking out to 1970’s music, even playing the air guitar in the middle of a store. He was passionate about his country and politics. He was a proud member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department and thought of the other firefighters as his brothers.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Nicole Benton; a sister; Debra Atwell and a nephew, Brandon Benton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Teresa Benton; his children: Maxine Benton of North Creek and Tucker Benton of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Madison and Lena; brothers: James (Donna) Benton of Indian Lake, Scott (Sandra) Benton of Ohio, Gary (Kelly) Benton of Indian Lake; brother-in-law, Thomas Atwell of Indian Lake as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Sunday from 2-5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 773, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.