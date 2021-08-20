July 1, 1960—Aug. 17, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Stephen G. Benton, 61, of Main St., passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on July 1, 1960 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late George M. and Jane (McCane) Benton. He was a 1979 graduate of Indian lake Central School and lifelong resident of Indian Lake. He married Teresa Scalero on August 8, 1992 in Blue Mountain Lake.Stephen had worked at Barton Mines for 41 years.

His enjoyments included hunting, kayaking, vacationing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed rocking out to 1970’s music, even playing the air guitar in the middle of a store. He was passionate about his country and politics. He was a proud member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department and thought of the other firefighters as his brothers.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Nicole Benton; a sister; Debra Atwell and a nephew, Brandon Benton.