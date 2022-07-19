Stephen Ferradino

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — With smiles, tenacity and good humor to the end, Steve passed away on July 13, 2022 with his wife, daughter and compassionate new hospice friends at his side. Steve was the son of Anthony and Virginia (Strianese) Ferradino and is survived by his sister Tonita. Born and raised in Ballston Spa, Steve graduated high school there and continued his education at Siena College and Albany Law School. Following his graduation from law school in 1966, he became a lawyer, with the most significant years practicing law as a partner of Tracy and Ferradino. In 1980, he became a Saratoga County Family Court judge and in 1993 was elected as a New York State Supreme Court justice, retiring in 2014.

As a member of a huge Italian family, Steve was always outgoing and sociable, with a clear enjoyment for the companionship of others. In retrospect, Steve was a pioneer in family life. He was the primary working parent, raising Tony and Stef in their early years with the ever-present but sometimes unwelcome advice of his Italian mother, “Grandma Vee.” In the mid-’70s, he melded his family with Pat and her children Ann, Scott and Tim, long before blended families were the norm. He always worked hard, but could be comical when he had time to relax, skipping in Cape Cod with his leather change purse on the family outing to the laundromat or hopping across Grasshopper Lane in Oguniquit, to the embarrassment of the kids and teens in tow. The most memorable trips always involved the oceans of Cape Cod, Ogunquit and Florida. In November, he and his wife Judy celebrated their 17th anniversary at their favorite beach in Melbourne, Florida. For his kids, he had strong expectations, pushing and shaping each in different ways. To the last week of his life, he devoted time and provided (often unsolicited) advice, strong opinions and guidance. In his last months, he was unafraid to let those he loved know it, initiating last discussions that deeply touched those he reached out to. He was open, and unabashed in his love for his wife Judy. When he learned he was dying, his first response was to sing a love song to her and to let her know she was cherished.

Steve was described as beloved, fair and compassionate by the bench and bar. He was always prepared. His expectations for others was the same, and he was known for his shakedowns as he attempted to get opposing parties to compromise. He loved math and statistics and kept a log of his pre-negotiation predictions and results. Outside the courtroom, he could be found on the basketball court, either watching or coaching. Steve spent decades of his life coaching basketball. Initially, he and Bill Sheft created the St. Mary’s CYO boys basketball team. However, the majority of his coaching was at Saratoga Central Catholic with the high school girls team, who he jokingly said were ultimately “more coachable” than the boys. He took great pride in the scholarships and trajectory of the teams he built. His baseball card collection began as a youngster, but grew room by room into adulthood. He reveled in his Italian heritage, from his mostly bread “meatball” and sauce recipes, to his role in the initial group founding the Capital District Italian American Bar Association. He spent years swimming at the YMCA. While he enjoyed the exercise, it was the post-swim “lip-lappers” that brought him back to the pool in the early morning swims. He was a terrible golfer, but took great pride and enjoyment in his involvement in the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club. Lunch out was a lifelong pursuit, often with friend Harry next to him. When he retired, he and Judy loved to just take a drive, exploring places near and far, and always stopping for a bite. Steve’s favorite color was orange, and we invite you to wear it to his service to celebrate his bright and beloved life. He was a 56-year honorary life member of Saratoga Council #246 Third Degree Knights of Columbus.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Judy (Ruggles), and five children Ann Grogan (Steve), Scott Marshall (Mickey), Tim Ferradino (Laurie), Tony Ferradino (Maureen) and Stephanie Ferradino (Michael Jennings) and many grandchildren spanning several decades. He remained friends with his first wife, Amejo Amyot, and was predeceased by Patricia Bennett Ferradino, who died in 2003.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The Knights of Columbus will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the Burke Funeral Home for their services. A funeral home service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Contributions would be gratefully accepted in Stephen’s name to Siena College, Community Hospice and Wesley Nursing Home.

