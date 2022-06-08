FORT EDWARD — Stephen F. Jeannotte of Fort Edward went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Stephen was a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He enlisted in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1975 after serving active duty and reserve time. Among his many achievements in the Army, at the age of 20 he earned the Combat Infantryman Badge along with the Army Commendation Medal.

Stephen was an avid hunter, fisherman, and archer. He loved to sing karaoke and also pitched in softball tournaments in his younger years. He was well loved by many, some of whom he befriended at Native Textiles and some of whom he met at the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club while shooting archery. Above all, Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved and adored.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Jeannotte; his four daughters: Angela Ball (Jerry), Rebecca Lyng (Fred), Robin Swinton (Lee, Jr.), and Cheyenne Jeannotte (Austin Radtke); his five grandchildren: Brandin Ball (Nikki), Nathan Swinton (Justin), Emily Chandler (Nicholas), Matthew Ball, and Olivia Swinton; his great-grandchildren: Nora, Lucas, Eva and Baby Chandler; his brothers: Jeffery, David, and Randy Jeannotte; sister, Susan Bright; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.