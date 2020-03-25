March 8, 1962 — March 17, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Stephen E. O’Rourke, 58, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the home of his mother and surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 8, 1962 in Rockville Centre, Long Island, the son of Doris and the late Edward O’Rourke.
He will be remembered as one of the toughest men his family knows. Steve showed his strength while battling his illness, even until his final breath.
Steve was a hard worker and a skilled tradesman machinist, at which he dedicated nearly 40 years. He recently retired with the KMA Corporation.
Steve had an infectious personality and sense of humor when he walked into the room. He loved to play hockey and later on coached various AYHA Hockey teams between 1995-2005, building lifelong relationships with his son, Rob and his teammates and their families. He enjoyed long walks with his son Andy. He also enjoyed cooking for his family, going to the beach and music. He loved to read the NY Post and watch the Military Channel and his favorite team, the NY Islanders.
Although he did not have any biological brothers, he loved his “brothers” from the Frater’s Motorcycle Club. He loved riding his motorcycle and the comradery the club provided.
His memory will be cherished and he will be missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory are his lifelong friend and mother of his sons, Rose Ann Russo O’Rourke; his sons, Robert (Carissa) O’Rourke and Andrew O’Rourke; his mother, Doris O’Rourke; and his sisters, Maureen Mejo and Karen Middleton. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marie Russo; two sisters and brother-in-laws; and nine loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his friend Dave Taft for his friendship, his friend Mike Mejo for hanging out with Steve and doing the Oscar trips, as well as all of his friends who supported him during the last weeks of his life. Also thank you to Laura, his nurse, for all of her support during this time.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center or to Double H Ranch. Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
