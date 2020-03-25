Stephen E. O’Rourke

His memory will be cherished and he will be missed by all.

Left to cherish his memory are his lifelong friend and mother of his sons, Rose Ann Russo O’Rourke; his sons, Robert (Carissa) O’Rourke and Andrew O’Rourke; his mother, Doris O’Rourke; and his sisters, Maureen Mejo and Karen Middleton. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marie Russo; two sisters and brother-in-laws; and nine loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his friend Dave Taft for his friendship, his friend Mike Mejo for hanging out with Steve and doing the Oscar trips, as well as all of his friends who supported him during the last weeks of his life. Also thank you to Laura, his nurse, for all of her support during this time.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center or to Double H Ranch. Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

