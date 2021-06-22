April 27, 1941—June 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Stephen E. Chagnon, 80, of Queensbury passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his beloved camp on the Hudson River.

Born on April 27, 1941, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Wetherel) Chagnon.

Stephen went to elementary school at St. Alphonsus and then graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1959.

Upon graduating, he entered the US Army and served from 1959 to 1962 before being honorably discharged as a disabled veteran. When he returned he worked as a Construction Engineer in Philadelphia before going on to graduate from Hahnemann University School of Nursing and Florida School of Massage.

Stephen was owner and operator of Adirondack Massage and Chagnon Health Institute for several years. He was a long-time member of the NYS Massage Board.

Stephen was a passionate advocate for ADA-complaint accessibilities in the Glens Falls area. He enjoyed attending Native American Pow-Wows to celebrate and honor his Missisquoi Abenaki Heritage. He was also a member of the Aging in Place Book share circle.

In addition to his parents, his aunts: Leone, Betty and Maggie, and a cousin, George Shine, predeceased him.