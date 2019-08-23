Oct. 16, 1944 — Aug. 21, 2019
QUAKER SPRINGS — Stephen E. Bodnar, of Quaker Springs, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 16, 1944 to the late Stephen and Ruth Fitch Bodnar in Saratoga Springs.
Steve was a 1962 graduate of Schuylerville Central School and went on to work at the family farm. He also worked on area farms, learning from them what he called an education from “Quaker Springs Ag and Tech.” He also worked part-time for Schuyler Feed Store, Schuyler Prep School and as a salesman for Stark Brothers Nursery. He enjoyed gardening and for years and sold vegetables at area stores. He loved working on his John Deere tractor, where he could talk with the Lord all of the time.
On June 27, 1970, he married the love of his life, Joann Carden, and together they had five beautiful children, who they raised on the family farm. Besides his love for his family, farm and faith, he loved his fire department family and community. Along with 50+ years in the Quaker Springs Fire Dept., where he held many positions including chief, fire commissioner, trustee and chaplain, he served as a member of the town of Saratoga Zoning Board of Appeals since 1981, for many years serving as chairman. He was a former 4-H leader, youth center basketball coach and first manager of Quaker Springs baseball team. He and his wife were members of various bowling leagues. He was a member of Agrimark Milk Cooperative; and was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville, where he was a church school teacher, communion minister, greeter, trustee, parish council member, called to be church group member and headed the Bereavement group. He was also a third-degree member of Schuylerville Kof C Council No. 1735. He enjoyed helping people and made hundreds of calls to people who needed a call, to let them know someone cared, and would ask you to call someone today and let them know you care.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Joann, who was his everything; their children, all of Quaker Springs, Karen (Tom) Tyler, Diane Bodnar-Grooznack, Stephen C. (Shelly) Bodnar, Edward (Sarah) Bodnar and Jennifer (Craig) Sutherland; his cherished grandchildren, Casey and Aidan Sutherland, Ava Bodnar, Cody Grooznack and Emily and Thomas Tyler; his special grandkids from daycare, who loved “Grandpa Steve;” his sister, Laraine Bodnar of Wheeling, Illinois; brother, Paul Bodnar of Quaker Springs; his special niece, Elizabeth Corey; special uncle, John Bodnar; and godsons, Chuck Barss, Jonathon Wurz and Thomas Tyler; as well as many cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Notre Dame-Visitation Church. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville.
Memorials can be made in Steve’s memory to Notre Dame-Visitation Faith Formation or Capital Campaign at the church.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.