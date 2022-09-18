Stephen E. "Bart" Mosher

Dec. 15, 1942—Sept. 6, 2022

STOVER, MO — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Stephen E. Mosher (known to many as “Bart”) on Sept. 6, 2022 in his home in Stover, MO. Stephen was born December 15, 1942 to Ivan and Ethel (Brown) Mosher in Corinth, NY.

Stephen honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from November 1960-September 1989, at which time he retired and was honorably discharged from the Air Force, with the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sargent, which he achieved in 1985. Only one percent of all enlisted personnel ever reach this achieved rank. He served in Vietnam from December 1966 to December 1967 as a Hydraulic Specialist.

After retiring from the Air Force, Stephen received his Associates of Applied Science degree in 1994. He also worked at Gates Corporation a global leader in power transmission and fluid power products and services for ten years.

Stephen liked to ride motorcycles, fish, golf, build bonfires, plant trees and took great pride in taking care of his home and property. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by an infant sister, Joan Ann Mosher; his adult sister, Gloria Varnum; two brothers: Ivan and Andy Mosher; and an infant grandchild Steffan Mosher. Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jodee Lynn Mosher; and two sons: David and Jason Mosher; his sisters: Edith Tooker, Louise Gallagher, Janet Wester, Cathy Talbot, Audre Shippee and Amy Young; his brothers: Raymond Mosher, Ronald Mosher, John Mosher, Lou Ward, Bruce Ward, Robert Mosher, Mark Mosher and Peter Mosher. Stephen had eight granchildren; and five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, Stephen was cremated and there will be no services.