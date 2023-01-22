Jan. 13, 1947—Jan. 16, 2023
WARNER ROBINS, GA — Stephen Combs, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Stephen was born on Jan. 13, 1947, in Fall River, MA, to the late Stephen and Alice Combs.
A true patriot, Stephen honorably served in the United States Army for 20 years as an Investigator where he was deployed to the Vietnam War.
He went on to serve 23 years on the Macon Police Department. Stephen will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Combs. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 42 years, Michele Combs; children: Stephen Combs, Jr. (Linda) and Windy Faison (Derek); grandchildren: Karrin, Stephen, and Heaven; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Stephen Combs to The Atlanta Humane Society, PO Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the online registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.