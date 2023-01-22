Jan. 13, 1947—Jan. 16, 2023

WARNER ROBINS, GA — Stephen Combs, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Stephen was born on Jan. 13, 1947, in Fall River, MA, to the late Stephen and Alice Combs.

A true patriot, Stephen honorably served in the United States Army for 20 years as an Investigator where he was deployed to the Vietnam War.

He went on to serve 23 years on the Macon Police Department. Stephen will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Combs. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 42 years, Michele Combs; children: Stephen Combs, Jr. (Linda) and Windy Faison (Derek); grandchildren: Karrin, Stephen, and Heaven; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Stephen Combs to The Atlanta Humane Society, PO Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374.

