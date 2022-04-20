May 29, 1947—April 15, 2022

GREENFIELD CENTER — Stephen B. Kottman, 74, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 15, 2022.

Born May 29, 1947, in South Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Betty (Millington) Kottman.

Stephen was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and served until 1972.

On March 27, 1981, Stephen married the love of his life, Donna L. Gates, in San Antonio, TX. Later in his life he was employed as a car salesman at Whitman Chevrolet.

Fast cars, golfing, flying planes, taking trips with his wife, Donna, and especially being a dad to his three wonderful children, were just some of the most important enjoyments that Stephen had.

In words of his own: “I was in the service from 1966-1968. Doctorate at Fort Dix, NJ and did basic training at Fort Jackson. I received training at Fort Gordon, GA as a radio relay and carrier operator. After training I went to Vung Tau Viet Nam where I operated microwave communications from a site known as “VC Hill” (Viet Cong) at one time I along with four others were attached to an Australian Force operating a remote communications site in NuiDat. After leaving the service I worked at several automobile dealerships including Whiteman Chevrolet.”

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Donna Kottman; his children: Debbie Colvin (Ken) of Windsor, VT, Jacque Hoffer (Kris) of Glens Falls, and Rico Missita, San Diego, CA; his grandchildren: Ethan and Paul Colvin both of CO; his great-grandchildren: Ivy and Iris Colvin also of CO; a brother-in-law, John (Ula) Gates; his sister, Jean Fleury (Jim); his brothers: Scott (Kathy) Kottman, David (Debbie) Kottman, and Mike Kottman; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, April 22, 2022, from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 8:30.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Michael Emerson and daughter AndreiJa and dogs, Piper, Tela, and Josie who were Steves neighbor and friends.

In loving memory of Stephen contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.