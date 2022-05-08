Dec. 25, 1926—May 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Stephen A. Morrissey passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 3, 2022, in Bloomington, IN. He was born in 1926 in Albany, NY, to Anna (Holtslag Morrissey) and Stephen Morrissey and was the eldest of 5 children.

After his service in the Navy during WWII, he met Claire, his beloved wife of 52 years. Together they raised eight children in Albany before moving to Chestertown, NY, in 1967. They did everything to provide opportunities for their family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Claire L. Morrissey; brother, Robert Morrissey; sister, Katherine Day and her husband, Don; sister, Marcia Graves and her husband, Dick; and his daughter-in-law, Diana Morrissey. He is survived by his children: Christine (Joseph) Janetti, Clare-Marie (Jean Pence) Morrissey, Jeanne Noble, Kathy (Jim LaPann) Morrissey, Therese (Malcolm) Snowden, Stephen Morrissey, Peter (Amy) Morrissey and Martha (Tony Boulanger) Morrissey; along with his brother, David (Mary) Morrissey; sister-in-law, Dolly Morrissey; former sister-in-law, Dede Morrissey and former sister-in-law, Joyce Miller-Griffiths. He is survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A devout Catholic, Steve volunteered for service to our nation by enlisting in the Navy during WWII and served in the Pacific Theater as a humble member of the Greatest Generation.

He worked for Bell Telephone and GTE for many years. During this time he earned his bachelor’s from Russell Sage College and his master’s at Plattsburgh State. Following that he changed careers and became a dedicated sixth grade teacher, outdoor education enthusiast, hiker, and completed his Adirondack 46R challenge just before turning 70.

The funeral will be Thursday, May 12 at St. Clement’s Catholic Church with a burial to immediately follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

A special thanks to our sister, Clare-Marie for the care she offered to our Dad during the last years of his life.