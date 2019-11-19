QUEENSBURY — Her soul ascending into Heaven to join her mother, Alice (Faye) and father, Benjamin Ralph, Stephanie Lynn is at peace.
Born in Glens Falls and accomplishing more than medical doctors surmised, she attended Queensbury schools, through graduation, Class of ‘83.
She was an avid reader, aspiring writer, listener and confidant. Stephanie touched many lives and inspired several others.
She will be remembered by all who loved her and whom she whispered, “ta-ta for now.” Her soul-mate and primary care provider, Adrian Torres, and their feline-dren, Tom, Lilly, Jerry and Ozwald. She blessed the lives of her “sisters,” nieces, nephews, and “grands,” if not by parentage than just by her presence.
Stephanie will be honored at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holiday Inn Express, 216 Corinth Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
If you wish to cherish her memory, be kind and respect one another.
