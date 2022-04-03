Stephanie M. Wood
May 7, 1980 - April 1, 2022
CORINTH — Stephanie M. Wood, 41, of Church St., passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 1, 2022.
Born on May 7, 1980 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Michael Charbonneau Sr. (Faith) and the late TerryLee (Brower) LaFountain.
Stephanie attended Corinth High School.
She was a stay-at-home Mom, and loved raising her family.
Stephanie enjoyed camping, doing coloring books, playing games on her laptop, but mostly loved being around her family and friends.
Besides her mother, she was also predeceased by her aunts and uncle: Donna Hatalski, Charles Brower, and Sherry "Pip" Marcotte.
Survivors besides her father include three children: Hailey Wood, Brian Wood and TerryLee Wood; all of Corinth; her husband, Michael Wood of Corinth; three siblings: Tonya Winslow (Jesse) of Corinth, Mellisa Wood (James Lutz), and Michael Charbonneau Jr. (Jessilyn) of Porter Corners; her step-father, William LaFountain of Corinth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Stephanie's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Go Fund Me page in Stephanie's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
