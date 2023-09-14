July 3, 1938—Sept. 9, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Stephanie Kaufman of Queensbury NY, age 85, passed away on September 9, 2023 at Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs after a brief illness. Stephanie was born July 3, 1938, daughter of Milton Klein and Deborah Zweibelson Klein. She attended Barnard College, affiliate of Columbia College in Manhattan. She later trained with IBM in computer programming and worked as a programmer during the early seventies when programming was done by punch cards and there were few women in the field.

She married Robert D. Kaufman on July 18, 1973. They moved to Queensbury, and had a son, Stuart Kaufman, in November 1974. Stephanie returned to school and in 1988 obtained associates degrees in accounting and bookkeeping from Adirondack Community College with the highest honors. She worked as a local bookkeeper and tax preparer for many years. She was also an active member of the Temple Beth El congregation for much of her adult life. Stephanie had many interests, including traveling with friends and senior groups, visiting Newfoundland, New Mexico and Hilton Head, among other destinations, and wintering in West Palm Beach, Florida. She enjoyed wildlife preserves, bird-watching and nature photography. She read voraciously, especially murder mysteries, romance novels and science fiction. She practiced Tai Chi for many years with local Sifu Sam Ling, performing at times in exhibitions around Glens Falls. She was known for her kindness, generosity of spirit, calm demeanor, intelligence, curiosity, laughter, and unwavering love and support of family and friends.

She is predeceased by her brother, Leslie Klein of Brooklyn and sister-in-law Annette Kaufman of Queens.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Kaufman, her son, Stuart Kaufman, her brother, Michael Klein, her sisters-in-law, Donna Klein, and Lois Klein and nieces and nephews, Julie, Zoe, Jacob, Daniel, and Blake Klein.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephanie’s name to support research for a cure for Alzheimer’s and Dementia (https://www.alz.org/research) or to support the Crandall Public Library (Honor & Memorial Gifts). She will be sorely missed.

