Feb. 18, 1950—Aug. 29, 2023

QUEENSBURY – Stephanie (Goodrow) Wilson, 73, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born on February 18, 1950, in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Phyllis (Inglee) Dalesandro and the late Richard Goodrow.

Stephanie was a 1968 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. Some of her fondest memories were in high school, where she was a cheerleader and made many lifelong friends.

Upon graduation, she entered Maria College in Albany and received her Registered Nursing degree. She began her nursing career at Glens Falls Hospital, working in various specialized areas, specifically the ICU, Cancer Floor and eventually finished in Department of Outpatient Day Surgery. She was a very conscientious, dedicated and caring nurse for 35 years before retiring.

Stephanie enjoyed gardening, fishing, dancing and loved camping at places like 8th Lake and Fish Creek Pond.

In 2013, she and her partner, Jim, fulfilled part of her bucket list by traveling cross-country in their RV. From Mt. Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park to Glacier National Park East and West. Then they continued into Canada to Banff Provincial Park, the Ice Field Parkway and the Athabascan Glacier.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Rick G. Goodrow, Jr., who passed away in 2022; her stepfather, John Dalesandro, her grandmother, Hazel Goodrow and her former husband, Jim Wilson.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Jennifer, of Glens Falls; her sister, Cathy (Ken) Potter of Queensbury; her partner, Jim Sauntry and his children: Trisha (Korey) Bendon, of Greenwich, Todd (Emily) Sauntry, of Feura Bush and Jackie (Jack) Leist, of Vicksburg, MS. She is also survived by her nephew, Jay Goodrow of DC; niece, Jen Laskie, of St. Charles, MI; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and in laws.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Donations in Stephanie’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the Glens Falls Hospital ICU Unit for all the care and compassion shown to Stephanie and her family during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com