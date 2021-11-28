April 3, 1962—Nov. 15, 2021

MT. LAUREL, NJ — While our hearts mourn the loss, too soon, of Stephanie (D’Angelico) Juliano, we wish to celebrate her journey in life with its joys, triumphs, and challenges. Her passing at Samaritan Hospice on Nov. 15, 2021, and the funeral services last weekend took place near her Mt. Laurel, NJ, home.

Stephanie loved reading books her entire life, which is really no surprise. Born in 1962 to parents Susan (Thomas) D’Angelico and Dan D’Angelico, state college students living in Albany, NY, she spent seven months in classrooms before her April 3, 1962 birth, right before spring break. As a 6th grader she often read books from her mom’s Hudson Falls High School 10th grade English classroom. Her own home contains bookcases of hard cover editions by many favorite authors, plus her career for the last 25 years was centered at the New Jersey Pennsauken County Library where she was the IT Specialist, three-time Interim Director, and passionate book promoter.

Music was also a passion, nurtured by Miss Irwin at HFHS, where she was cast in musicals and soloed in choir. At Manhattanville College in Westchester County, NY, she and some friends formed a vocal troupe called “Manhattanville Transfer”. When the larger college choir was invited to perform Handel’s “Messiah” in NYC, she was chosen as the soprano soloist. Though she didn’t pursue a music career, Stephanie was often asked to sing at weddings. And for years, she has accumulated a large, varied album and CD library to be envied by any music collector.

Her Russian language and political science majors earned her a coveted six-week Study Program in St. Petersburg, USSR, which was both enlightening and exciting. In the end, books won out when she earned her Masters Degree in Library and Informational Sciences and Technology at SUNY Albany in 1990. Upon returning home, she was excited to spend time at the Saratoga Harness Track as “paddock groom” for her parents’ pacer, and to keep him calm in the Winner’s Circle whenever Dad and “Dixie Cheer” won!

Fate intervened when she and a former college boyfriend reconnected. Stephanie left her position with Evergreen Bank (where she conducted archival research for loan officers) and moved from Glens Falls to his home state of New Jersey, where they got engaged. Stephanie and Steven Juliano were married on a Balloon Festival Saturday at the Hiland in 2002, a very joyous occasion!

Beyond the pleasures of literature, music, marriage, family, and friends, Stephanie was definitely an avid sports fan with sometimes divided loyalties between New York and New Jersey football, baseball, or ice hockey teams. While building their new home in Mt. Laurel, she was welcomed into the sports-loving Juliano clan, cheerfully attending Philly’s and Eagles’ games; and more recently, enjoying the various team activities (basketball, volleyball, soccer, street hockey, and gymnastics) of all her young nieces and nephews in both Jersey and Virginia, whether in person or remotely.

Penn State was the preferred D’Angelico college team where her two sisters, and now two nephews, graduated from. One nephew lived four semesters with his aunt and uncle while attending a PSU campus near Philadelphia. They’ve all been her “pride and joy” through recent years. Sister Suzanne and Stephanie’s “remission road trip” from PSU (where her Godson was enrolled) to Florida was a fun-filled and memorable getaway for them both in 2015. Yearly holiday and summer family visits to youngest sister, Nancy and Todd Tennant’s home in Gainsville, VA, were among her most favorite D’Angelico family celebrations! They also sometimes joined Juliano relatives traveling to Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, plus enjoyed cruises — the most recent taking them through the Panama Canal. Stephanie’s most unforgettable experience was swimming with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Florida! Juliano game nights (where a little friendly gambling might happen) were frequent, while longtime college friends visited their home on occasion for fun “Dungeons and Dragons” reunions.

Stephanie and Steve’s backyard is a haven for birds, squirrels, even turkeys and deer where they are well fed, watched, and enjoyed in their thriving business and urban neighborhood of New Jersey. It was a lively distraction as working remotely from home became the norm, compounded by her new battle with an old enemy. Having beaten an aggressive cancer in 2009, it returned after 10 years and slowly defeated her dedicated doctors’ best efforts to stave off its advance over the past 14 months. The recent large funeral home gathering in New Jersey was a testament to how much Stephanie was treasured by those who knew, loved, or worked with her. The inscription on her “In Loving Memory” card best reflects her character: “The focus of my life begins at home with family, loved ones, and friends. I want to use my resources to create a secure environment that fosters love, learning, laughter, and mutual success”. (Merlin Olsen)

Left to cherish her vibrant, generous, and good-natured spirit, in addition to her parents and husband, Steve; are her sisters: Suzanne D’Angelico and Nancy Jo (Todd) Tennant; nephews: Joseph (fiancee Paige) Hunsicker, Benton D’Angelico, Maddux Tennant; and nieces: Skyler and Kendall Tennant; godmother Anne Murray; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins will miss her fun personality. She joins her deceased grandparents Cort and Nancy Thomas and Vito and Jo D’Angelico, plus uncle Joey D’Angelico, aunt Mary Marvin, and uncle Ed Murray.

Also left to cherish her are her in-laws, Mark and Erma Juliano; their sons: Mark, Jr. (Camille), Peter (Beth); and sister Camille (Ken) Adolf; as well as nieces and nephews: Marco Juliano, Christine (Stephen) Mazza, Kaitlin Adolf, and twins Christopher and Scott Juliano, will also miss her lively presence.

A Celebration of Stephanie’s Life will take place locally in the spring or summer of 2022.

Those who wish to donate in Stephanie’s honor might consider a contribution to any cancer charity or research hospital, or to a favorite local library of their choosing.