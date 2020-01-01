May 20, 1943 — Dec. 29, 2019

WHITEHALL — Stella L. (Winning-Baldwin) Mickel, 76, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on May 20, 1943 in Ticonderoga, New York, the daughter of the late Kenneth Winning and Mildred (Chadwick) Winning.

Stella was a graduate of Fort Ann High School, Class of 1961.

She and William Baldwin were united in marriage on July 16, 1966. They owned and operated Bills TV and Bills Video on Broadway in Whitehall for several years. Bill passed away on July 20, 1999. Stella later remarried Robert Mickel on Sept. 5, 2002. Bob passed away on Feb. 22, 2019.

Stella was co-owner and partner in SPARTA Chemical Company with Anthony Fragnoli. She also worked at Fragnoli’s Variety Store.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stella especially enjoyed the many years that she spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, playing board games with her family, an occasional game of Bingo, putting puzzles together and the many hours spent on her computer games.

Besides her parents and her two husbands, she is predeceased by her two brothers, Lewis and Robert Winning.