Aug. 25, 1928—Jan. 24, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Stella (Grzeszczuk) Bereza, 94, of Ford Edward, formerly of Queensbury, and Vero Beach, FL, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Stella was born on Aug. 25, 1928, in the vicinity of Mohawk, where she also grew up. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Koral) Grzeszczuk. She attended Mohawk High School from which she graduated in 1946.

Originally a farm girl, she then lived in the town for a year as a member of the local workforce before meeting her future husband.

On June 26, 1948, Stella married John Bereza of Herkimer at the St. Joseph’s Church in Herkimer. Stella and John lived the first years of married life in a series of homes in Mohawk, the Albany suburb of Westmeer, and Ilion, NY.

Then in 1962, they settled in Gloversville where they lived for a quarter century and also raised their young family, with Stella in the role of dedicated homemaker.

Several years after John’s retirement, they relocated to a townhouse in the Dixon Heights section of Queensbury, with a winter home in Vero Beach, FL. They maintained those residences until 2015 when they moved to Fort Hudson campus in Fort Edward, at first into an independent living apartment at The Oaks.

Stella continued to live in The Oaks apartment for three years following John’s move to the Fort Hudson Nursing Center next door, where at length Stella followed him in 2019. John died on Feb. 26, 2022, after 73 years of marriage.

Stella enjoyed motoring trips with her family, in the course of which she got to visit many parts of the United States and Canada, east of the Rockies.

As her busy routine allowed, she enjoyed flower gardening around her homesteads. She was not an overly talkative woman, but she did know how to speak her mind. Her frankness did not prevent her from being as one of her caregivers put it, “a sweet lady with a good sense of humor.”

In addition to her parents and husband, Stella was predeceased by five sisters: Frances Serour, Mary Dygert, Paulene and Helen Schafranek and Katherine Lawrence; her three brothers: Stanley (who died in childhood before she was born) another older brother, Stanley Grzeszczuk , and her younger brother, Tony Grzeszczuk.

Survivors include a son, Michael; two daughters: Linda Serfis (David) and Sandra McDermott (Brian); four grandchildren: Amy Gascoigne, Shana McDermott, Ryan McDermott and Devin McDermott; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward, at a future date yet to be determined.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

In keeping with Stella’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Stella’s family wishes to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center for their excellent care and compassion towards Stella during her residency and also the team from Community Hospice for their kind attention to her during her final months.