WARRENSBURG — Starr Gloria Holmgren laid to rest for the final time on Jan. 25, 2020. She was 87.

Starr was born in Brooklyn in the midst of the Great Depression. She was the daughter of an importer with a heightened sense of humor (and the most beautiful plastic flowers growing on any city block every winter), and a homemaker with a monk’s patience.

She was swept off of her feet by Lawrence F. Holmgren, a man in uniform, and married him on Sept. 29, 1951, upon his return from the Korean War. Together, they would do whatever was necessary to raise five kids. Having succeeded in parenting, the couple turned their sights on building and developing Birchwood Cottages, a business they maintained on Loon Lake for more than 30 years.

Starr and Larry remained happily married until his passing in 2003. While apart for the last 16 years, the couple will never be separated again, as Starr will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Starr was also predeceased by her parents, Russell Keiser and Johanna De Groff and her son, Lawrence R. Holmgren.