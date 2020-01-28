WARRENSBURG — Starr Gloria Holmgren laid to rest for the final time on Jan. 25, 2020. She was 87.
Starr was born in Brooklyn in the midst of the Great Depression. She was the daughter of an importer with a heightened sense of humor (and the most beautiful plastic flowers growing on any city block every winter), and a homemaker with a monk’s patience.
She was swept off of her feet by Lawrence F. Holmgren, a man in uniform, and married him on Sept. 29, 1951, upon his return from the Korean War. Together, they would do whatever was necessary to raise five kids. Having succeeded in parenting, the couple turned their sights on building and developing Birchwood Cottages, a business they maintained on Loon Lake for more than 30 years.
Starr and Larry remained happily married until his passing in 2003. While apart for the last 16 years, the couple will never be separated again, as Starr will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Starr was also predeceased by her parents, Russell Keiser and Johanna De Groff and her son, Lawrence R. Holmgren.
Starr is survived by her sisters, Jorus Beasley and Grace Keiser Bianco; her brother, Roy Keiser; her four children, Star Holmgren, Scott Holmgren, Bonnie DiDio (Robert) and Russell Holmgren (Irene); her 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Michelle, Danielle, Lawrence, Chantal, Alanna, Tristan, Maya, Tahlia, William, Kira, Jorel and Thomas; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Lucille Holmgren.
Services celebrating Starr’s life will remain private and will be coordinated by the family.
In lieu of expressions of sympathy, those who care are asked to watch their favorite episode of Law and Order with an extra scoop of chocolate ice cream, and send floral arrangements to a cute girl that they care for.
Be good.
