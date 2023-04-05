Aug. 4, 1935—March 31, 2023

TICONDEROGA — Stanley S. Dickinson, 87, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born in Whitehall, Aug. 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Eleanor (Peasley) Dickinson.

Stan was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga.

He served in the U.S. Navy on active duty four years from 1955–1959. He also served for 26 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Stan was employed by and retired from the Ticonderoga Central School District. He also was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, William J. and Marion Dickinson; nephew, Stephen (Beth) Dickinson of Mission Viejo, CA; niece, Sarah J. Wiggin of Kensington, NH; nephew, Jeffrey (Pam) Dickinson of Peru, NY; and nephew, Richard Dickinson of San Bernardino, CA; and several grand-nephews and nieces.

Stan was predeceased by his parents, and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert P. and Patricia Dickinson.

Relatives and friends may call on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas Wright will officiate.

A Graveside Service will take place later in the spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Stan’s memory may be made to the Ticonderoga Alumni Association Scholarship Fund at: PO Box 644, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.