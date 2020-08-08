Nov. 4, 1947 — Aug. 6, 2020
HARTFORD — Stanley Rock, 72, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Nov. 4, 1947 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Gibson) Rock.
Stanley graduated from Hartford Central School in 1965. On Oct. 22, 1966, Stanley married his childhood sweetheart, Janet Mercure, in Whitehall. After that, he entered the U.S. Air Force in 1967. After several deployments overseas, Staff Sgt. Rock and his family settled in Wilbraham, Massachusetts in 1975. Stanley and Janet eventually moved back “home” to Hartford in the 1990s and settled into their life on the farm.
He worked locally as a truck driver with Washington County Highway Department and previously Gomes Construction and AC Motor Express in Western Massachusetts.
Stanley was never far from his sweetheart in life. So, it comes as no surprise to those who knew him that he passed five months to the day from Janet’s death. They were married 53 years until Janet’s passing on March 6, 2020.
He enjoyed ice fishing, watching NASCAR, gardening, landscape, construction, and most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Stanley was predeceased by his siblings, Lucille Schult and Joseph Rock.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter Robin Rock; his sons, Barry Rock (Caitlyn) and Peter Rock (Roberta Mott); his grandchildren, Bryce, Jacob, Travis, Corrina and Maggie; his siblings, Rolland (Mary) Rock and Virginia (Daniel) Lambert as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service has been arranged for both Stanley and Janet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838, or to the Argyle Emergency Squad.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.