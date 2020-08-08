Nov. 4, 1947 — Aug. 6, 2020

HARTFORD — Stanley Rock, 72, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Nov. 4, 1947 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Gibson) Rock.

Stanley graduated from Hartford Central School in 1965. On Oct. 22, 1966, Stanley married his childhood sweetheart, Janet Mercure, in Whitehall. After that, he entered the U.S. Air Force in 1967. After several deployments overseas, Staff Sgt. Rock and his family settled in Wilbraham, Massachusetts in 1975. Stanley and Janet eventually moved back “home” to Hartford in the 1990s and settled into their life on the farm.

He worked locally as a truck driver with Washington County Highway Department and previously Gomes Construction and AC Motor Express in Western Massachusetts.

Stanley was never far from his sweetheart in life. So, it comes as no surprise to those who knew him that he passed five months to the day from Janet’s death. They were married 53 years until Janet’s passing on March 6, 2020.

He enjoyed ice fishing, watching NASCAR, gardening, landscape, construction, and most of all spending time with his family.