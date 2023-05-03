March 2, 1941—April 21, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Stanley M. Hill, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Born on March 2, 1941 in Warwick, NY, he was the son of Robert William Hill and Eleanor (Murray) Hill.

Stan graduated from Stratford Central School in 1959. He then went on to get his BS in education from SUNY Oneonta, graduating in 1963. Furthering his education, he took classes at SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Albany, including technology classes, Microsoft classes on networking and Unisys coursework.

He worked for Glens Falls School District as a teacher then as the District Computer Coordinator, working a total of 47 years from 1963 to 2010. Stan was responsible for moving Glens Falls Schools into the Age of Technology; he even got a grant to put Apple 11GS computers in classrooms and networked Windows PC’s throughout the district. With his hard work and vision, he was responsible for making CAT5 network connections to setting up computer labs, running payroll, running student’s schedules and teaching technology to students and staff. If doing this was not enough, he also took on painting homes and selling real estate in the area.

Stan coached the Glens Falls Girls Varsity Basketball team, winning the Foothills Council Championships and Girls Tennis team, gaining titles such as Foothills Council Champions and Section II Champions and took various girls to state tournaments. He was also part of Section II Tennis Committee.

Stan was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan and lover of sports, especially when his kids or grandkids would play; he was always in attendance.

He was a member in the Glens Falls Country Club for 54 years and loved to golf with his family and friends. For 25 years, he would obsessively get his 1954 mahogany Chris Craft boat ready for the Lake George summer season of family camping, boating and waterskiing. Then in the winters, he would take the family skiing to Hickory Hill every weekend.

In addition to his parents, his wife of 48 years, Jacquelyn (O’Connor) Hill, who passed in 2011 and son, Gregory Young (2015) predeceases him.

Stanley is survived by his son, Christian Hill of Glens Falls; daughter, Jennifer Hill Merkosky (Glenn) of Queensbury; grandchildren: Brad Hill of Glens Falls, Jackson Merkosky of Queensbury, Brandon Merkosky (Rebecca) of Oakham, MA, Kyle Merkosky (Renee) of Boston, MA, and Riley Merkosky (Zarina) of Charleston, SC; great-grandchildren: Makaylah, Sarah, Savannah, Harper and Xander; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Stan’s request, there will be no services and burial will be private with the family.

Those who wish to make a donation in his name may do so to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, Open Door Mission, 266 Warren St., Glens Falls, or SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.