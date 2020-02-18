GRANVILLE — Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley, age 73, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Granville following a long illness.
Stanley was born on Sept. 1, 1946 in Granville, New York, the son of the late Stanley L. and Mary (Hicks) Hurley.
Stanley became known to the world as “Bug” when his sister Joanne failed to properly pronounce ‘brother’. It stuck forever. The family listed his three loves as his family, dogs, and his Harley. They felt secure that family was first, but the other two were a tossup on any given day.
Bug loved riding his Harley with his friends fondly known as “the crew.” There were many happy memories made on the annual Laconia trip, which he looked forward to every year. While many will remember Bug as the proverbial “Harley guy”, an image of tough and gruff he loved to cultivate, he was really a sweet, loving and gentle man.
You have free articles remaining.
In his memories he will hold fondly the time he and his brother, George spent together coaching the K of C Little League team.
Bug was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marjorie. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, George Hurley (Tammy) of Hudson Falls, twin brother, Douglas and Daniel Hurley of Granville, Mary Ramey of Granville and Joanne Reid (Jim) of West Pawlet, Vermont. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A graveside burial service will be held in the spring at the Rupert Street Cemetery in Rupert, Vermont.
The family has suggested that those wishing to remember Bug can make memorial contributions to Slate Valley Center, 10421 State Route 40, Granville, NY 12832 or the Granville Rescue Squad. P.O. Box 153, Granville, NY 12832.
Special thanks are extended to his nieces, Samantha, Tanya and Jackie and nephew, TJ for their assistance during Bug’s illness.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.