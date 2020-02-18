GRANVILLE — Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley, age 73, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Granville following a long illness.

Stanley was born on Sept. 1, 1946 in Granville, New York, the son of the late Stanley L. and Mary (Hicks) Hurley.

Stanley became known to the world as “Bug” when his sister Joanne failed to properly pronounce ‘brother’. It stuck forever. The family listed his three loves as his family, dogs, and his Harley. They felt secure that family was first, but the other two were a tossup on any given day.

Bug loved riding his Harley with his friends fondly known as “the crew.” There were many happy memories made on the annual Laconia trip, which he looked forward to every year. While many will remember Bug as the proverbial “Harley guy”, an image of tough and gruff he loved to cultivate, he was really a sweet, loving and gentle man.

In his memories he will hold fondly the time he and his brother, George spent together coaching the K of C Little League team.