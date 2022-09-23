Stanley Huchro

GLENS FALLS — Stanley Paul Huchro passed away on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022. He was ninety-three years old. Born to Martin and Victoria Huchro in Mineville, NY, he was the second youngest of nine surviving children. He graduated Mineville High School in 1946 and received a degree from Champlain College in 1948. He finished his BS in chemical engineering at RPI in January 1951. Stan served in the U.S. Army from 1951 through 1953, and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in 1956.

He went to work for Matheson Co. in Niagara Falls NY in 1953 before continuing his education at Ohio State University, where he completed his master’s degree in chemical engineering in May of 1955. After graduation, he started his career at General Electric in Schenectady in 1955, stayed with the company but moved to the GE plants in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward. After thirty-five years, he retired in 1990 and stayed in Glens Falls for the rest of his life.

He married Dorothy Brennan in August 1957 and together they raised three children: Steve, Paul, and Marianne. He was predeceased by seven of his brothers and sisters: Mary Simpson, Paul, Anna Anderson, Helen Osborne, John, Frank, and Genevieve Haley; His surviving brother, Walter resides in Westport, NY.

He is survived by his children: Steve of Fishkill, NY and his children Nicholas and Taylor; Paul and Kim of Briarcliff Manor, NY and their children Alexandra (Ally), Christina (Christie) and Victoria (Tory); and Marianne and Tom Callahan of Queensbury NY and their children Paul (PJ), his wife Kelly, and Katelyn.

Stanley was a devoted husband and father, coaching his son’s baseball teams and helping at all three children’s swim meets through the years. After his retirement, he enjoyed taking the grandchildren to the parks close to his home in a repurposed red wagon, reading historical fiction, and watching his favorite sports teams. Throughout his life Stan spent many hours in his vegetable garden, and took great pride in the garden’s success each year. He was a member of St Mary’s Parish in Glens Falls and his pride in his Polish heritage was on full display when John Paul II was elected Pope in 1978.

He will be remembered as a humble, reserved family man that enjoyed being at home with his children and grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Parish in Glens Falls NY on Saturday Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Terrace for their kindness and compassion during the seven years he lived there.

