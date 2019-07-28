September 29, 1925 — July 26, 2019
ARGYLE — Stanley D. Tripp, 93, of Coach Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.
Born Sept. 29, 1925 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Myrtle (Durkee) Tripp.
Stanley was employed by Mallinckrodt Medical (formerly Sheridan Catheter Corporation) in Argyle for many years, and also enjoyed tending to his Black Angus beef cattle on his farm. He will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to his neighbors or anyone in need. Stanley also enjoyed hunting and fishing and passed on his love of the outdoors to his children. Spending time with his family always brought a smile to Stanley's face, especially when he got to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Stan was also predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Tripp, who passed away on June 17, 2019. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Marjorie Liddle, Vera Priest, Myron Tripp and June Kelly; as well as his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tripp.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Carolyn McClellan, Reggie Tripp, Tom Tripp (Beth), Peter Tripp, Roger Tripp, Philip Tripp (Beth) and Jeremy Tripp; his grandchildren, Heather Roberts (Jeff), Terry McClellan, Meagan Whitford, Nicole Wicks (Les), Abby Robichaud, Jennifer Cunningham (James), Erin Goodman (Drew), Nikki Robson, Kaitlin Tripp and Zack Tripp; his siblings, Robert Tripp (Joyce) and Linda Hanna (Walt); his sister-in-law, Helene Tripp; his brother-in-law, Bill Kelly; his 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home, with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will follow at the North Argyle Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Stanley's home caregivers for their care and compassion.
Donations may be made in Stanley's memory to Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle NY 12809.
For online condolences and to view Stanley's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
