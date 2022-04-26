March 6, 1942—April 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Staff Sergeant Allan F. Sutliff, 80, of Dix Ave., was assigned to his final deployment on Friday morning, April 22, 2022.

Born on March 6, 1942 in Hudson Falls, he was a lifelong resident and son of the late Frank and Helen (Dennison) Sutliff. Al attended Fort Ann High School. He married Millie Baker on September 14, 1962 and they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage together.

Al was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany and in many stations stateside, including West Point. After being honorably discharged from active duty, he enlisted in the New York Army National Guard and served until his retirement in 2002, retiring with the rank of staff sergeant. He was a proud recipient of several awards including the Duty in Aid of Civil Authority Medal, TF Placid Service Medal, Military Commendation Medal, and the Medal for Humane Service.

Al was employed for 31 years as a heavy equipment operator for the town of Kingsbury Highway Department and was a charter member of the Kingsbury Hose Company and former chief of the fire police.

He loved spending time with his family and vacationing in Maine and enjoyed sampling craft beers and the occasional bourbon. Al was an avid and dedicated Los Angeles Dodgers fan and loved the New York Giants.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Millie Sutliff; his three daughters: Helen (Jack), of Fort Ann, Susan (Patrick), of South Glens Falls and Catherine (Brian) of Hudson Falls; three brothers: Arthur Sutliff of Schuylerville, NY, Frank Sutliff of Stillwater, OK, and Milton Sutliff of Oklahoma City, OK; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.