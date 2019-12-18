March 10, 1980 — Dec. 11, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Stacy Y. Gray, 39, a resident of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home.

She was born on March 10, 1980 in Glens Falls, and was the daughter of John Gray II of Queensbury and Sandra (Wells) Gray of Gansevoort.

In death we will remember and celebrate her life. While life can be full of struggles it is the time “In Between” that we will cherish. We remember the great love Stacy had for all three of her children. From enjoying time spent outdoors to painting nails, there are countless moments her children will hold in their hearts forever. Beloved mother, daughter and sister she will remain with all of us until we meet again.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John Gray, Sr. and Phyllis Conklin; maternal grandparents, George and Yvette Wells; great grandmother, Vera Wells; uncle, Thomas Wells and cousins, Jody Gray and Denise Boller.