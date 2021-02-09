Dec. 31, 1962—Feb. 2, 2021

Burnished hair tossing to the pulsing light,

sticks hit and crash in their circling flight:

my daughter is drummer in the Rock ‘n Roll Band.

WARRENSBURG—Stacy Patricia Sergio, chef, drummer and incredibly generous spirit, died at her home in Warrensburg, on February 2, 2021. Her unexpected death was the result of hepatocellular carcinoma. Stacy was born on December 31, 1962 and grew up in Glastonbury, CT.

After graduation from Glastonbury High School, she turned her love of cooking into a successful career as a Chef, serving for a number of years as Executive Chef at Christie’s On the Lake in Lake George. That was her day gig. Stacy’s more prominent identity was that of drummer, and she played with a number of rock and country music groups in Florida and the Lake George area. She frequently contributed both her culinary and musical talents to charitable causes.