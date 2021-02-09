Dec. 31, 1962—Feb. 2, 2021
Burnished hair tossing to the pulsing light,
sticks hit and crash in their circling flight:
my daughter is drummer in the Rock ‘n Roll Band.
WARRENSBURG—Stacy Patricia Sergio, chef, drummer and incredibly generous spirit, died at her home in Warrensburg, on February 2, 2021. Her unexpected death was the result of hepatocellular carcinoma. Stacy was born on December 31, 1962 and grew up in Glastonbury, CT.
After graduation from Glastonbury High School, she turned her love of cooking into a successful career as a Chef, serving for a number of years as Executive Chef at Christie’s On the Lake in Lake George. That was her day gig. Stacy’s more prominent identity was that of drummer, and she played with a number of rock and country music groups in Florida and the Lake George area. She frequently contributed both her culinary and musical talents to charitable causes.
Stacy leaves behind her parents, David and Alexandrina Sergio of Glastonbury, CT; her son, Jeremy Craven and his family of Studio City, CA; siblings: Stephen Sergio, Glastonbury, CT; Gillian Burdett and husband, Eric, Warrensburg; Lauren Sergio and wife, Margaret Gibson, Toronto, Canada; aunts: Judith Anderson and husband Joel of Old Saybrook, CT; Barbara Sergio and wife Pamela Moran of Bristol, CT; nephews: Nathaniel Burdett and wife Shelby; Alistair Sergio; niece Lindsay Sergio. She also leaves beloved cousins and numerous good friends.
A celebration of Stacy’s life will be held when the pandemic has subsided and family and friends can safely gather. Those wishing to honor her memory with a charitable donation may send gifts to North Country Ministries, P.O. Box 478, Warrensburg, NY 12885. The North Country Ministries runs a food pantry and other supportive programs for those in need.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
