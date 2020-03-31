April 27, 1960 — March 26, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Stacy M. Craft, 59, of Hudson Falls, formerly of Salem, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born April 27, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Contakis) Fraser.

Stacy graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1978 and also from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 1990s, Stacy was a cook at the Washington County Jail in Salem and then became a stay at home mom caring for her three children.

Stacy looked forward to helping at the farmer’s market in Salem and also baking cakes for the cake booth at the Fireman’s Carnival each year in Salem. She also volunteered to help with activities at the Salem United Methodist Church. She was a fan of the New York Yankees and also the New York Jets. Stacy loved spending time with her children and also her mother, Mary. Although she loved baking cakes for the carnival, she also enjoyed baking throughout the year. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch conversing with her neighbors and people as they walked by.