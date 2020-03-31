April 27, 1960 — March 26, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Stacy M. Craft, 59, of Hudson Falls, formerly of Salem, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 27, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Contakis) Fraser.
Stacy graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1978 and also from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.
In the 1990s, Stacy was a cook at the Washington County Jail in Salem and then became a stay at home mom caring for her three children.
Stacy looked forward to helping at the farmer’s market in Salem and also baking cakes for the cake booth at the Fireman’s Carnival each year in Salem. She also volunteered to help with activities at the Salem United Methodist Church. She was a fan of the New York Yankees and also the New York Jets. Stacy loved spending time with her children and also her mother, Mary. Although she loved baking cakes for the carnival, she also enjoyed baking throughout the year. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch conversing with her neighbors and people as they walked by.
Stacy is survived by her three children, Peter Craft of Hudson Falls, Sara Craft of Salem and Joshua Craft of Gansevoort. She is also survived by a brother, Christopher (Sherri) Fraser of Washingtonville, New York; her granddaughter, Anna Craft; and three nephews, Nicholas, Joseph and Caleb Fraser.
A service to celebrate Stacy’s life will be held at a later date which will be announced once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
To offer condolences to Stacy’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
