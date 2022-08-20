SHUSHAN — Stacy Lynn (Chandler) Rogers, 58, longtime resident of Shushan, NY went on to the next life after unexpected complications on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Stacy, a native of Delaware, OH relocated to Shushan in pursuit of ministry work in 1996. She spent over twenty-five years ministering to families and children in the area. She was dauntless in her efforts to bring the hope of salvation and the experiential relationship of love, support and forgiveness with our Lord Jesus to all.

Stacy will always be a mother, friend, mentor, neighbor, and a hope for the countless lives she influenced with her life’s work.

Stacy is predeceased by her beloved father, William Chandler; her brother-in-law, Roger Lowry.

She is survived by her best friend and husband Fred Rogers; daughter, Amanda Paige Mason (Christopher); sons: Adam Rogers (Brandi) and Thomas Rogers (Lauren); the lights of her life: Malachi, Josiah, Terra, Zoey, Lucas, Jefferson and two soon-to-be granddaughters; three recent step-granddaughters; as well as her sister, Tammy Lowry; and mother, Bonnie Chandler; and many extended family members.

A viewing will be held at Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from 3–7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at the funeral home. A potluck memorial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Fellowship Church in Salem, NY. All are welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers towards the cost of her unexpected passing can be sent to Salem Community Fellowship Church, PO Box 304, Salem, NY 12865.

