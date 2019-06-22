BRANT LAKE — Stacey L. Dobbs 50 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Brant Lake.
She was born Aug 22, 1968 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Harry Robinson and Lois (Reichenbach) Robinson of Queensbury.
Stacey was a graduate of Bolton Central School, Class of 1986 and graduated from North Country Community College with an associate’s degree.
One of Stacey’s many talents was planning spectacular events at beautiful local venues. She was a long term manager at the Algonquin Restaurant in Bolton Landing. She then went on to be the general manager at Berness Bolton Excavating Co. in Brant Lake.
She enjoyed gardening, sunsets at the lake, and being with her children and family.
She is survived by her mother Lois (Reichenbach) Robinson of Queensbury, her life companion Berness J. Bolton Jr. of Brant Lake; her son John Dobbs of Lake George; her daughter Elizabeth Dobbs of New York City; her two stepsons Berness J. Bolton III and Zachary Bolton of Brant Lake; her two brothers Michael (Melisse) Robinson of Wilton and Barry (Jennifer) Robinson of Queensbury; her two sisters Greta Newman of Albany and Linda Connor of Pine Island, Florida; her mother-in-law Shirley Hayes of Brant Lake and her many nieces and nephews, Marriele Mango, Maggie Robinson, Madison Robinson, Kyle Certain and Benjamin Robinson.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
There will be a celebration of Stacey’s life from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at The Log Jam Restaurant 1484 state Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845, please join us anytime.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
